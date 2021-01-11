New
ATUMTEK · 15 mins ago
$38 $48
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN20" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- 80-lb. max load
- 80° swivel
- cable storage cover
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Manhattan Comfort Cabrini 1.8 71" Floating Wall TV Panel
$199
pickup
That's a low by $9. Most retailers charge at least $245. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Available at this price in White Gloss.
- TV is not included.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping charge.
Features
- TV mount included
- LED lights
- fits screens up to 60"
- precut holes for media wiring
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Perlesmith Sliding TV Mount for 37" to 75" TVs
$58 $106
free shipping
Apply c0upon code "XF245OFF" to save $48. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Perlesmith via Amazon.
Features
- retractable arms
- sides left or right
- suitable for TVs 37" to 75" and up to 132-lbs.
- Model: PSXF2
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Perlesmith Tilting TV Wall Mount for 23" to 55" TVs
$9 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $16 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- low-profile
- 115-lbs. weight capacity
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: PSMTK1
ATUMTEK · 3 days ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser
$15 $18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $3 after applying coupon code "DN15". Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- 3 adjustable height levels
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS045
ATUMTEK · 1 mo ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser 2-Pack
$23 $38
free shipping
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
ATUMTEK · 1 wk ago
Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for 13"-27" Screens
$32 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
ATUMTEK · 3 days ago
Atumtek TV Stand Mount for 37" to 65" TVs
$37 $53
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TV30" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- supports TVs weighing up to 88-lbs.
- VESA mount
Sign In or Register