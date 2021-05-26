Atumtek Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount for 15''-32'' Screens for $39

exclusive
ATUMTEK · 21 mins ago
$39 $56
free shipping
Use coupon code "DN31" to pay $4 less than you would at Amazon. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- VESA mount
- integrated cable management
- supports up to 19.8-lb monitors
- 360° rotation
- gas spring adjustments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vanmass 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter
$25 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CDT97AXC" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Vanmass Store via Amazon.
Features
- measures 4.35 x 2.2 x 0.68
- transfer speeds up to 5Gbps
- 4K Ultra HD HDMI port, SD & TF 3.0 card slots, Type-C charge port, USB-C 3.0 Fast Data port, USB-C PD port, and 3 USB-A 3.0 ports
- Model: AZ21ARGY1B-US-1
Amazon · 2 days ago
Intpw 17-in-1 USB-C Laptop Docking Station
$90 $150
free shipping
Save $60 when you apply coupon code "40YUKWUK". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey at this price.
- Sold by Intpw via Amazon.
Features
- 2 USB-C 3.0 ports
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports
- SD & TF card readers
- 3.5mm stereo audio in & out
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Rampow USB 3.0 to USB Type-C Adapter 2-Pack
$3.50 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply code "W2VX3YSV" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Rampow Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 20cm length (7.78")
- QC3.0 charging
- OTG supported
Amazon · 3 days ago
Genni 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub
$6.66 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "VIC8XJRO" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MianJiaShangMaoGongSi via Amazon.
Features
- 5Gbps data transfer speed
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0
- compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux
ATUMTEK · 4 mos ago
Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for 13"-27" Screens
$32 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
ATUMTEK · 24 mins ago
Dual Monitor Rotating Arm Stand for 15'' to 32'' Screens
$69 $110
free shipping
Coupon code "DN30" drops it to $41 off list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- 19.8-lb. capacity per arm
- 360-degree rotation
- 13.6” height adjustment
- tilt
- Model: ATMS033
ATUMTEK · 29 mins ago
Atumtek 3-in-1 Stand
$16 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN45" to save $13. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- holds iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods
- aluminum alloy construction
- 180° tilt
ATUMTEK · 25 mins ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser 2-Pack
$24 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN40" to the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
