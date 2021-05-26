Atumtek Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount for 15''-32'' Screens for $39
Atumtek Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount for 15''-32'' Screens
$39 $56
Use coupon code "DN31" to pay $4 less than you would at Amazon. Buy Now at ATUMTEK

  • VESA mount
  • integrated cable management
  • supports up to 19.8-lb monitors
  • 360° rotation
  • gas spring adjustments
