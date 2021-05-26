Atumtek 3-in-1 Stand for $16

exclusive
ATUMTEK · 26 mins ago
$16 $30
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "DN45" to save $13. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- holds iPhone, Apple Watch, and Airpods
- aluminum alloy construction
- 180° tilt
Details
Comments
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Essager Rotating Magnetic Charging Cable 4-Pack
$15 $25
free shipping
Apply code "40YQRI8Q" to save $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Edeeox via Amazon.
Features
- 360° & 180° free rotation
- nylon braid
- compatible with Type-C devices, Micro USB and i0S devices
eBay · 3 wks ago
Apple iPhone Lightning Dock
$15 $30
free shipping
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
Features
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Zagg · 4 days ago
Mophie Juice Pack Access for iPhone Xs / iPhone X
$9.95 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Zagg
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
Features
- protective battery case w/ wireless charging & access to Lightning port
Amazon · 45 mins ago
CyvenSmart 6-Foot Lightning Cable 2-Pack
$4.98 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "NRFIOIWW" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Sold by Netimix via Amazon.
Features
- MFi certified
- spring construction
- 10,000+ bend lifespan
- transfer speeds up to 480Mbps
- Model: USCable-LB
ATUMTEK · 4 mos ago
Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for 13"-27" Screens
$32 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
ATUMTEK · 18 mins ago
Atumtek Adjustable Gas Spring Monitor Desk Mount for 15''-32'' Screens
$39 $56
free shipping
Use coupon code "DN31" to pay $4 less than you would at Amazon. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- VESA mount
- integrated cable management
- supports up to 19.8-lb monitors
- 360° rotation
- gas spring adjustments
ATUMTEK · 21 mins ago
Dual Monitor Rotating Arm Stand for 15'' to 32'' Screens
$69 $110
free shipping
Coupon code "DN30" drops it to $41 off list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- 19.8-lb. capacity per arm
- 360-degree rotation
- 13.6” height adjustment
- tilt
- Model: ATMS033
ATUMTEK · 22 mins ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser 2-Pack
$24 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DN40" to the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
