Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Quarter-Zip Polo Shirt in several colors (Soft Black TPD pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Game Royal pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Alpha Slim Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured) for $14.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in three colors for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our mention of a shipped pair from three weeks ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Heathered Pants in Dark Grey or Navy for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under our July mention of a shipped pair, $60 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
