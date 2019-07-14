Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Heathered Pants in Dark Grey or Navy for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention at $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Dusty Indigo pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago (although that included free shipping), $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 40 and inseams from 30 to 34
Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in several colors (Dusty Willow pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention at $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Bright White pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $50 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select waist sizes 30 to 40 and inseams 30 to 34.
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Colton Zip-Front Vest in several colors (Basic Navy pictured) for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
- Available in sizes S to XXL
