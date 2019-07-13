Macy's offers the Attack Life by Greg Norman Men's Flat Front Pants in several colors (Dusty Willow pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention at $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Bright White pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $50 off and tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select waist sizes 30 to 40 and inseams 30 to 34.
Macy's offers the Greg Norman Men's Five-Pocket Performance Pants in several colors (Dusty Indigo pictured) for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago (although that included free shipping), $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 40 and inseams from 30 to 34
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
- Available in sizes S to XXL
