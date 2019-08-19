New
Adorama · 1 hr ago
Atomos Shogun Flame 7" 4K HDMI/SDI Recording Monitor
$695 $995
free shipping

Adorama offers the Atomos Shogun Flame 7" 4K HDMI/SDI Recording Monitor for $695 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most stores charge over $795. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1200 IPS capacitive touch display
  • Atom HDR 10-bit
  • Record Log in 4K or HD
  • 10+ stops dynamic range
