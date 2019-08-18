Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, 13 Deal offers the Atomi Boost 4-Port High-Speed Charger with 4,000mAh Power Bank in Black for $18.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Power Wheels 12-volt Quick Charger with Battery Status Indicator for $14.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Budora Direct via Amazon offers the Milwaukee Electric Tool M12 Lithium-Ion 12-volt Battery Charger for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yangus via Amazon offers its Adisputent Women's High Waisted 2-Piece Vintage Swimsuit in Navy Flamingo from $20.99. Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "FS3E688C" to drop the price to $15.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
