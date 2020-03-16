Open Offer in New Tab
Atom Movie Ticket
free for Amazon Alexa users

That's a savings of at least $6 or so, and a good way to see Bloodshot if you're curious but not "spending actual money" curious. Buy Now

  • The ticket must be ordered via the Atom skill for Alexa, using the phrase "Alexa, ask Atom for tickets to…."
  • movie theaters are using seat separation policies to fight the spread of the virus, but we totally get it if this deal isn't for you right now
