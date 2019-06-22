New
StackSocial · 37 mins ago
$68 $99
$3 shipping
STackSocial offers the AtmoTube Plus Portable Wearable Air Quality Device for $79.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $68. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- measures real-time air pollution
- barometric pressure sensor
- monitors air temperature & humidity
- Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 30-foot range
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gorilla Grip Bath / Shower Mat
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Gorilla Grip via Amazon offers the Gorilla Grip Bath / Shower Mat in Clear for $15.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- Measures 21" x 21"
- machine-washable
Jomashop · 6 days ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Eyeglasses at Jomashop
up to 73% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 73% off a selection of Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses and eyeglasses, with prices starting at $56.50. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Most prices are as marked; but select options receive additional discounts and free shipping via coupons listed on product pages.
AlphabetDeal · 3 wks ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Supplement Hunt · 1 mo ago
MRI Amino Ten 25-Serving Jar 2-Pack
$6
$6 shipping
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find
Supplement Hunt offers two MRI Amino Ten Intra-Workout Formula 25-Serving Jars in Strawberry for $19.98. Coupon code "aminoten2" drops that to $5.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It has a best by date of July 31, 2019.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
96 Airborne Chewable Tablets
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $14
Amazon offers Prime members the Airborne Immune Support Chewable Tablets 96-Pack in Berry for $10.99. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14, excluding the mentions below. Each serving contains 1,000mg of Vitamin C.
Note: Be sure to cancel Subscribe & Save after your order arrives to avoid being billed for subsequent shipments.
Close prices: Walmart and Target have it for $10.99, both with free in-store pickup.
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
New
StackSocial · 37 mins ago
The 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle
$16 $1,725
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle
$15 $1,194
download
StackSocial offers The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $15. That's $2 under our April mention, $1,179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Power BI Essentials course
- Power BI Desktop course
- Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers course
- Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced course
- Access to Excel course
- Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class course
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 3 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
