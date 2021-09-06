Atlas by Gutterglove Gutter Guard 96-Foot Pack from $143

New
from $143
free shipping
Save up to $82 on 5" or 6" gutter guards, and get ready for the leaves to start dropping. (For further comparison, Home Depot charges $140 and $190 for 80-foot packs, respectively.) Shop Now at Lowe's
- Covers 96 linear feet per pack
Ends Today
Home Depot · 13 hrs ago
Air Filters at Home Depot
up to $40 off
free shipping
Save on a range of multipacks, from $43. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Arm and Hammer 24 x 24 x 1 Odor Allergen and Pet Dander Control Air Filter 12-Pack for $59.40 ($40 off)
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
M-D Building Products Decorative Elliptical Aluminum Sheet
$16
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ShipIQ via Amazon
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Zareba Wood Post / T-Post Insulator 25-Pack
$7.95 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay about a buck more at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Amazon · 3 days ago
Frost King Auto Element 12-Ft. Heat Cable Kit
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for metal plastic water pipes
- keeps water flowing down to -40° F
- Model: HC12A
Lowe's · 5 days ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values
Discounts on thousands of items
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tools, appliances, patio furniture, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $159
free shipping
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Kitchen Cabinets at Lowe's
Up to 30% off w/ minimum purchase
pickup
Spend $1,000 to take 10% off, $5,000 for 20% off, or $10,000 for 30% off. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Diamond NOW Arcadia 30" x 30" x 12" Wall Cabinet for $152 before discounts.
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
$119 $200
free shipping
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
