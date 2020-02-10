Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Atlantic Furniture Nantucket End Table w/ USB Charging Station
$78 $117
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon and Home Depot match this price with free shipping.
Features
  • available in Atlantic Grey
  • 9-foot cord
  • AC/USB charging station built into side panel
  • 3 built in 110V power outlets, and 3 built in 5V, 2.1 amp USB charging ports
