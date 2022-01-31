athphy.com · 19 mins ago
$41 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "mg55" for a savings of $49. Buy Now at athphy.com
Features
- 6 massage heads
- 6 intensity levels
- LCD display
- brushless motor
- up to 6 hours runtime per charge
Details
Comments
Related Offers
2 days ago
Covid19 At-Home Tests
4 tests for free
Get 4 COVID19 at-home test kits for free by clicking the order button and filling out the form on the following page. Shop Now
Tips
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
New
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 hrs ago
Disposable KN95 Mask 50-Pack
$20 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $20 off list price. (You'd pay $2 more at Amazon for a similar 50-pack.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon · 5 days ago
iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test 2-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
You'll pay around $4 more for a similar product in the same quantity at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- sold by iHealthLabs via Amazon
Features
- FDA authorized
6pm · 20 hrs ago
6pm Clearance Sale
70% to 86% off
free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
