$15 $35
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Athletrek Beach & Picnic Blanket With Carrying Bag for $14.99 with free shipping. That is $20 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Order 3 or more for just $12.99 each
Features
- assorted colors
- 6.5-foot x 8.5-foot
- comes with stakes and a carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad w/ Pillow
$22 $34
free shipping
FreelanDirect via Amazon offers its FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow in Light Blue for $33.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "IWP5IV92" to deflate that price to $22.09. With free shipping, that's $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Teal for $23.39 after the above code and the 5% off clip coupon
Features
- patch kit
- carry bag
- measures 76'' x 24.8" x 1.5" fully inflated
Amazon · 1 wk ago
CoolPlus Camping Hatchet
$19 $35
free shipping
FengCC via Amazon offers its CoolPlus Camping Hatchet for $34.99. Coupon code "G7AHYS9L" drops the price to $19.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 440 stainless steel
- rose wood handle
- includes black nylon sheath
TomTop · 1 wk ago
10x42 Low-Light Telescope
$11 $24
free shipping
TomTop offers the 10x42 Low-Light Telescope for $11.29 with free shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- 12x magnification
- 50mm objective lens diameter
- BAK4 prisms
- multi-coated optics
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Survival Multi-Tool Key
$15 $30
free shipping
Tom Top offers the Survival Multi-Tool Key for $14.69 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- made of stainless steel
- 24 functions
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Bushnell 8x21 Powerview Binoculars
$12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bushnell Powerview 8x21 Compact Folding Roof Prism Binoculars in Black for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- fully coated lenses
- 8x magnification
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Swiss+Tech 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Swiss+Tech Silver 7-in-1 Key Ring Multitool with LED Flashlight for $7.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2.
Update: The price dropped to $6.99. Buy Now
Features
- LED flashlight
- Phillips screwdriver
- knife
- awl
- bottle opener
- flat screwdriver
- key ring
- Model: ST60300
13 Deals · 1 wk ago
Hanes Unisex Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack
$22 $100
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Hanes Unisex ComfortWash Long-Sleeve T-Shirt 5-Pack for $22.49 with free shipping. That's $4.50 per shirt, $2 less than our March mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $23 today. Buy Now
Tips
- the color is chosen at random
Features
- most men's sizes S to 3XL
13 Deals · 23 hrs ago
Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack
$25 $60
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Steel Garden Ultra Tough Hose 2-Pack for $24.99 with free shipping. That is tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $35 less than we saw for a similar 2-pack today. Buy Now
Features
- UV-protected
- choose either two 25-foot, two 50-foot, or a mix
Woot · 1 hr ago
Woot Garage Sale
Ending today, Woot discounts a wide range of electronics, tools, shirts, and home items during its Garage Sale. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Rakuten · 1 day ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
