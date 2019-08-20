Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Athletic Works Boys' Space Dye Boxer Brief 4-Pack in assorted colors for $8.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 75% off a selection of kids' clearance clothing, with prices starting at $1. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
The Children's Place continues to offer a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.79 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Amazon discounts select kids' shoes and apparel as part of its Amazon Back To School Fashion Sale. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Girls' PFG Super Bonehead Dress in several colors (Bright Geranium Plaid pictured) for $16.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" cuts the price to $13.58. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by at least $17. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Sign In or Register