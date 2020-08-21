Save on a variety of items to make learning at home fun and comfortable, with prices starting at around $8 after savings. Choose from toys and games, books, puzzles, and even PJs. Seriously, who doesn't like to wear PJs to school? Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
Save on security cameras, soundbars, floor-standing speakers, printers, smartwatches, and much more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on a range of in-season clothing and shoes, as well as home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping adds $5.95.
Save on a variety of recently-discounted men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of men's colognes including brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders over $100 ship free.
Looking to upgrade the contents of your kitchen cabinets? Save on over 300 items from this popular brand, including cookware and bakeware sets, cutlery, storage solutions, and kitchen tools. Shop early, as the number of these deals has decreased since our last mention two weeks ago. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more receive free shipping.
Sign In or Register