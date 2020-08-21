New
At Home Learning Sale at Nordstrom Rack
up to 83% off
free shipping w/ $100

Save on a variety of items to make learning at home fun and comfortable, with prices starting at around $8 after savings. Choose from toys and games, books, puzzles, and even PJs. Seriously, who doesn't like to wear PJs to school? Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
