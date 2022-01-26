New
At Home · 35 mins ago
50% off
Save on ceramics, candles, signs, dishes, and other odds and ends. Shop Now at At Home
Tips
- Pictured is the 8" White Patterned Ceramic Elephant for $8.49 in store ($9 off).
- These items are generally only available for purchase in store.
Details
Comments
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Lowe's · 4 wks ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
CB2 · 1 wk ago
CB2 January Clearance
Up to 60% off
free shipping on smaller items
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
Tips
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Kirkland's · 5 days ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, kitchen and dining, rugs, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Drakestone Designs 24" Solid Hardwood Floating Shelf 2-Pack
$65 $88
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- solid knotty alder wood
- walnut stain
- measures 4" x 24" x 6.5"
- includes mounting bracket, drywall anchors, and screws
