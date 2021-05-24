AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Tabletop Arcade for $89

That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's a savings of 93% off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- After the promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular price. You can cancel at anytime.
- Offer is valid for new Ultimate members only.
- over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile
- EA Play membership
That's $14 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights
- throttle, brake, and clutch pedals
- dual-motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
Apply coupon code "EMPUSA2021" to get this deal. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also the first discount we've seen on this item, which was released in March.) Buy Now at Newegg
- body and accessory tracking
- supports all SteamVR products
- data port sharing
- Model: 99HASS001-00
That's the best price we could find by $3, although most sellers charge $50 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- larger grips and buttons
- Model: NSW-300U
Save on patio and garden items, clothing, electronics, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Most stores charge $50 more for each of these brand new models. Buy Now at Walmart
- 128GB is available in Grey; 256GB in Grey or Silver.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 11" 2388x1668 Retina touchscreen
- 12MP wide camera, 10MP ultra wide camera, and LiDAR scanner
- 4-speaker audio, 5 microphones
- support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio3
- Model: MHQR3LL/A
Sign In or Register