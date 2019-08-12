New
Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Kaby Lake i7 Quad 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$899 $1,599
free shipping

Asus via eBay offers its 2.4-lb. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop in Royal Blue for $899 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $700. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
