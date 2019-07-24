- Create an Account or Login
Asus via eBay offers its 2.4-lb. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop in Royal Blue for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $198, although most stores charge around $1,600. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120, although it was $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3000 Series 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $679. Coupon code "SMLBIZ419" drops it to $419. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention at $551 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
est Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $149.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention, $120 under list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our March mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
