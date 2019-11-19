Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 33 mins ago
Asus VivoBook Slim Core i7 Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$550 $700
free shipping

That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • built-in media reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Comments
