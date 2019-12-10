Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Asus VivoBook Flip Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 14" Touch Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$332 $350
pickup at Office Depot and OfficeMax

That's $168 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this price.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S Mode
  • Model: TP412FA-OS31T
