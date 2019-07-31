- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Office Depot and OfficeMax offer the 3.3-lb. Asus VivoBook Flip Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen Laptop in Star Gray for $379.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $322.99. With free shipping, that's $177 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start at $249. Shop Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Tiger Gel-Mai Shoes in Black/Orange/White for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts it to $29.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25 today and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31. Buy Now
