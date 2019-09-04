Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $96. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.9-lb. Asus TUF FX505DT AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $749 with free shipping. That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offer the ASUS Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now
Antonline via eBay offers the Asus ROG Strix Hero II Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Asus Chromebook Flip Rockchip 2GHz Quad 10.1" Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
