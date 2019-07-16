New
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping

Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120, although it was $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: F510QA
