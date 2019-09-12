New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$259 $355
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $96. Buy Now

  • AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 90NB0MD2-M01350
