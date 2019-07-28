- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $151.) Buy Now
Asus via eBay offers its 2.4-lb. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop in Royal Blue for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $198, although most stores charge around $1,600. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
or in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
