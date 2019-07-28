New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$249 $399
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $151.) Buy Now

  • AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: F510QA-WB91
