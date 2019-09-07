Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $251 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $96. Buy Now
Walmart offer the ASUS Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now
Antonline via eBay offers the Asus ROG Strix Hero II Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Asus Chromebook Flip Rockchip 2GHz Quad 10.1" Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes an extra 50% off its refurbished Dell Latitude E7250 laptops via coupon code "SAVE50E7250", with prices starting at $209.50 after coupon. Plus, the same code bags free shipping for these items. That's tied with our April mention as the highest percent-off discount we've seen for this model. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $3 under our May mention, $5 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this shirt, as well as being a great price for a men's polo in general. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $21, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
This portable stove goes tailgating with you, or to your favorite campsite. It's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $10 less in August. Buy Now
