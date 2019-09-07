New
Walmart · 26 mins ago
Asus TUF FX505DT Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$749
free shipping

That's $251 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core processor with Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: FX505DT-WB72
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Asus
Gaming 16 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register