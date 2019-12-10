Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Asus TUF FX505DD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 16" Gaming Laptop
$500 $750
free shipping

That's $250 off list and the best we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3550H 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 60Hz IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: FX505DD-DR5N6
