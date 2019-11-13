Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus RoG Swift 27" 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor
$430 $520
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $86. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • Amazon has it for the same.
Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 160Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • Asus eye-care technology
  • USB.3.0, DisplayPort, HDMI
