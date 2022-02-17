You'd pay $70 more the GPU alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
Save on a range of bundles with graphics cards, power supplies, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at ANTOnline
- Pictured is the EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphic Card + EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold Semi- Modular Power Supply for $329.98 (low by $70)
You can shop discounted monitors, laptops, gaming PCs, desk mounts, and more in this sale. Shop Now at Newegg
- A 90-day warranty applies to specified refurbished or open-box warranties.
Save on 100 items, including dash cam kits, repair kits, jump starters, generators, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is the Meterk 0.5" Hammer Drill Set for $65.69 ($7 low).
Take advantage of huge discounts on select games, including The Crew, Assassin's Creed, Tom Clancy, Far Cry, and more franchises. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is The Crew 2: Gold Edition 2.0 for Xbox One for $16.19 ($74 off).
- digital codes
Apply coupon code "MKTCY94JC200" for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Saint-Way via Newegg.
- 48-hour playtime
- 3 switchable wearing styles
- LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
That's a savings of $140 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 12GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH54-BAC
That's a $250 savings and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (with free upgrade to Windows 11)
- Model: K513EA-UH76
That's $10 under last week's mention, $130 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: J401MA-OS04T
That's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 3.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 2560x1440 QHD IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: GA503QR-211.ZG15
