Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Asus via eBay offers its 2.4-lb. Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop in Royal Blue for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $198, although most stores charge around $1,600. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business takes 35% off select laptops via coupon code "SAVE35". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
