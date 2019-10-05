New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Asus ROG Strix G Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 6GB GPU
$999 $1,299
free shipping

That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • RGB LED backlit-keyboard, logo, and light bar
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: GL531GU-WB53
