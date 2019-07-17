Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- RGB LED backlit-keyboard, logo, and light bar
- Model: GL531GU-WB53
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120, although it was $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "SMLBIZ299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $481 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-7020U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its 4.2-lb. Dell Vostro 15 5000 Series 5581 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $949. Coupon code "SAVE380BIZ" drops it to $569. With free shipping, that's $100 under our expired mention from earlier today, $787 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the Dell G3 17 3779 Coffee Lake i5 2.3GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $609.99. Coupon code "2019SUMMER10" drops that to $548.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $281. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8300H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
