4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10
Published 14 min ago
Refurb Asus Chromebook C423 Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $160
- Pictured is the Refurb Asus Chromebook C423 Celeron Apollo Lake 14" Laptop for $160 ($100 less than a new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all items on offer here.
Save $170 off list price.
11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6” 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) NanoEdge UHD touch display
- ScreenPad 2.0 interactive secondary LCD touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- includes detachable palm rest and ASUS active stylus pen
- Model: UX581LV-XS74T
Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- Sold by Endeardistributors via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- ultra thin design
- Model: 90NB0Q65-M06560
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
two 3" speakers
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
- two 3" speakers
- 4" subwoofer
- USB port
- SD memory card slot
- LED display
- Model: RHB70
adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes - Old Gold
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- No warranty ifnormation is provided.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- up to 5400 Mbps speeds
- 1 of the 4 LAN ports prioritizes any wired device connected
- lifetime internet security
- mesh WiFi support
- mobile game mode
- RGB lighting effects
- Model: RT-AX82U
- UPC: 192876648605
Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- Sold by re_tech_deals via eBay
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC flash storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Includes 1-Year Office 365
- Model: L510MA-DS04
- UPC: 195553077323
11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD Wideview touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: TP470EA-AS34T
- UPC: 195553135771
