That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Apply coupon code "7GWTLG27" to get this deal. Buy Now at Newegg
- compatible with Windows, iOS, and MacOS
- tri-band mesh network
- works with Alexa
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1.5GHz tri-core processor
- Model: ax1500
Of the other major retailers that have reliable stock, this is a low by $5. It's also $5 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- four gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- four external and one internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- USB
- Model: Archer C7
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $230. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2560x1944 (5MP) video recording
- IP67 weatherproof rating
- 1-ch RCA audio input
- HDMI/VGA output
- Model: LV-KTM978KA8H5-T1
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Save 37% off the list price and get the only discounted price we could find. (It's also a $99 drop from our September mention.) Buy Now at Newegg
- In Iron/Blue.
- Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America certified
- 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters
- over 77 gallons per second of airflow
- remote control and voice control
- backward airflow mode
- oscillates up to 350°
- night-time mode
- Model: TP04
Coupon code "EMCDMED33" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $4, although most charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- sequential read speeds up to 2,400 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0C
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
It's $5 below our mention in June and the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 60Hz
- adjustable stand
- TUV certified blue light filter
- Model: C624AQH
