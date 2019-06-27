New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
$130 $210
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Asus Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Laptop in Gray for $129.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32 and the cheapest new Lenovo laptop with 4GB RAM we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 1 day ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$259 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's $10 under yesterday's mention and an all-time low. (It's the best price we could find today by $141.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
eBay · 3 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
HP · 13 hrs ago
HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel i7 Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory and 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Kaby Lake i3 16" Laptop
$269 $390
free shipping
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. Lenovo Ideapad 330 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop in Plum Purple or Coral Red for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121 today. (We saw it for $4 less two weeks ago, which was the best ever.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10
- Model: 81DE00T1US
Best Buy · 9 hrs ago
Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire Blaster
$6 $16
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire Blaster for $6.49. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for a buck less on Black Friday weekend. Buy Now
Features
- includes 6 foam darts
- Model: B9839
Best Buy · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
Sign In or Register