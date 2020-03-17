Open Offer in New Tab
Asus Designo 25" 1440p IPS LCD Monitor
$199 $349
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $139. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 2 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI (MHL) input, 1 DisplayPort input
  • Model: MX25AQ
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 44 min ago
