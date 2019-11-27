Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Asus Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 6GB GPU
$900 $1,400
free shipping

That's $500 off list and a great price for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
