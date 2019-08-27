New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 16" Gaming Laptop
$1,100
free shipping

Antonline via eBay offers the Asus ROG Strix Hero II Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core 2.2GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find now by $30. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
Core i7 Core 2 Gaming 15.6 inch 16 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register