Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Asus Coffee Lake i5 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$580 $850
free shipping

That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find for any 15.6" laptop with this processor, RAM, SSD, and graphics card. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card
  • RGB LED-backlit keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: FX505GT-BI5N7
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Google Shopping Asus
Core i5 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register