Walmart · 28 mins ago
Asus Chromebook Celeron Apollo Lake Dual 14" Laptop
$179 $270
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $49, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: C423NA-WB04
