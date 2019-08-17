- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Best Buy via Google offers the Asus Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Router for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Black Friday week mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer A6 Smart WiFi Router for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Deco M3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Netgear N600 (8x4) 802.11n WiFi Dual-Band Gigabit Cable Modem Router for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Jetstream AC3000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gaming Router for $79 with free shipping. That's $11 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $21.) Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (as well as our Prime Day mention) as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $91 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.9-lb. Asus TUF FX505DT AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $749 with free shipping. That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.1-lb. Unlocked Asus NovaGo Snapdragon 835 2.6GHz Gigabit LTE Wireless 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Sky Gray for $591.65. That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Asus Chromebook Flip Rockchip 2GHz Quad 10.1" Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
