It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offer the ASUS Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $91 today.
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.9-lb. Asus TUF FX505DT AMD Ryzen 7 2.3GHz 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $749 with free shipping. That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.1-lb. Unlocked Asus NovaGo Snapdragon 835 2.6GHz Gigabit LTE Wireless 13.3" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Sky Gray for $591.65. That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Asus Chromebook Flip Rockchip 2GHz Quad 10.1" Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 14 5480 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" Laptop for $699.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP14" drops it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo S145-15IWL 81MV Intel Pentium Gold 2.3GHz 15.6″ Laptop for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from last September and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $2.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the ASUS Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $229.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now
