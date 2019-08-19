New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Asus ASUS Chromebook Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake Dual 14" Laptop
$199 $270
free shipping

Walmart offer the ASUS Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $199 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Asus
Celeron 14 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register