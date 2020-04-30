Open Offer in New Tab
Asus AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$1,124 $1,535
free shipping

That's a savings of $411 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold and shipped by uShopMall.com via Google Shopping.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5-3550H up to 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 32GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU
  • 15.6" IPS display
  • RGB backlit keyboard
  • VR ready
  • includes Forza Horizon 3 game code
  • Model: FX505
