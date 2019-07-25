Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now
- 3440x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort
- HDMI
- USB 3.0
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly.
Update: The price has increased to $126.41 before discount, $101.13 after. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
HP offers its HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot 27" Monitor for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- USB-C & 2 USB 3.0 ports
- tilt/swivel stand
- Model: 5DQ99AA#ABA
Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
- 2560x1440 resolution
- supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- Model: 138576
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $120, although it was $10 less two weeks ago. Buy Now
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA
Walmart offers the Asus ROG Strix G Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.4GHz Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $899 with free shipping. That's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- RGB LED backlit-keyboard, logo, and light bar
- Model: GL531GU-WB53
