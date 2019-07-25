New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Asus 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Gaming Display
$720 $800
free shipping

Newegg offers the Asus ROG Swift 34" 1440p IPS Curved LED Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync in Gray for $799.99. Coupon code "EMCTCUD43" cuts that to $719.99. With free shipping, that's $71 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $49.) Buy Now

  • 3440x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • DisplayPort
  • HDMI
  • USB 3.0
  • Code "EMCTCUD43"
  • Expires 7/25/2019
