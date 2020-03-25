Open Offer in New Tab
Asus 29" Ultra-Wide 21:9 Cinematic Monitor
$199 $379
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
  • 178° viewing angle
  • HDMI/MHL, DisplayPort, dual-link DVI-D
