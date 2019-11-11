New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Asus 16" Intel Coffee Lake Quad i5 Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$580 $850
free shipping

$270 off and a really low price in general for a laptop with these kind of specs. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 4.85-lb weight
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • RGB LED backlit-keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: FX505GT-BI5N7
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/11/2019
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
Core i5 Gaming 16 inch SSD Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register