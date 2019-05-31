B&H Photo Video offers the 2.2-lb. Asus ZenBook 13 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 1080p Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • fingerprint sensor
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit