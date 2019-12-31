Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
It's $18 off and tied with our August mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
That's less than half the price of our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Torchstar via Amazon offers the Leonlite 75-watt LED Dusk to Dawn Barn Light in Black for $69.99. Clip the $10 off coupon on the product page to drop it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Comoors US via Amazon offers the Coomoors Garage Ceiling Light in 60W Ordinary for $38.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply code "SB8CS9NW" to drop it to $23.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.04. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $73 off, $10 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $83 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Banggood
