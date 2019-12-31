Banggood · 45 mins ago
Astrolux MF01 Mini 5,000K Flashlight
preorders for $45 $65
67 cents shipping

That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood

Tips
  • It's due for release on September 29.
  • Use coupon code "BGMM" to get this discount.
  • This ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • available in several colors
  • USB Type-C rechargeable (battery not included)
  • 9 lighting modes
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGMM"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
